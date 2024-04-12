Nation & World News

Naomi Osaka's victory helps Japan take a 2-0 lead over Kazakhstan in the Billie Jean King Cup

Naomi Osaka put Japan a step away from reaching the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, hits a return to Caroline Garcia, of France, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, hits a return to Caroline Garcia, of France, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
51 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Naomi Osaka hit 15 aces and put Japan a step away from reaching the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva on Friday, the four-time Grand Slam champion's first match in the team competition since February 2020.

Osaka, back on tour after becoming a mother last July, saved all three break points she faced and compiled a 31-16 edge in winners. Her win in Tokyo followed Nao Hibino's 6-1, 6-0 victory over Anna Danilina and gave Japan a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five-match qualifying round.

Two other singles matches and one in doubles are scheduled for Saturday.

A total of 16 nations are involved in qualifiers Friday and Saturday, with the winners advancing to the 12-team Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Seville, Spain, in November. Those eight teams will join defending champion Canada, 2023 runner-up Italy, host Spain and wild-card selection Czech Republic in the Finals field.

In other early action Friday, host Australia took a 2-0 lead over Mexico.

The other matchups: Belgium at the United States in Orlando; Ukraine against Romania at Amelia Island, Florida; No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek and Poland at Switzerland; 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and Britain at France; Germany at Brazil; and Slovenia at Slovakia.

In Brisbane, where 2011 U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur is Australia's captain for the first time, Arina Rodionova beat Mexico's Giuliana Olmos 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, and Daria Saville defeated Marcela Zacarias 6-1, 6-0 for the hosts. Australia, the runner-up twice in the last five years, is seeking its first title since 1974.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Marcela Zacarias of Mexico plays during her match against Daria Saville of Australia during the Billie Jean King Cup at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Darren England/AAP Image via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Giuliana Olmos of Mexico plays a forehand to Arina Rodionova of Australia during their Billie Jean King Cup tennis match in Brisbane, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Darren England/AAP Image via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

