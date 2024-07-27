Nation & World News

Naomi Osaka loses to Angelique Kerber in the first round of the Paris Olympics

Angelique Kerber has eliminated Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the Paris Olympics tennis competition
FILE - Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
1 minute ago

PARIS (AP) — Angelique Kerber eliminated Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the Paris Olympics tennis competition on Saturday night in a matchup between former No. 1-ranked players who own multiple Grand Slam titles.

Kerber has said she will retire after competing for Germany at these Summer Games.

Osaka was hoping for a better showing than she had at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago in her native Japan. She was supposed to be one of the big stars and received the honor of lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony.

But Osaka lost in the third round there and said she felt a real sense of pressure to perform well in front of her home fans. She was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father, and the family moved to the United States when Osaka was 3.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

FILE - Angelique Kerber, of Germany, returns a shot against Veronika Kudermetova, of Russia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., Sunday, March 10, 2024. Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber announced Thursday, July 25, 2024 that she will retire after the Paris Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

