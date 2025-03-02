Naomi Girma is injured on her Chelsea debut after world record transfer

Naomi Girma, women's soccer's first million-dollar player, was injured and substituted on her Chelsea debut on Sunday.

The United States defender was taken off after 59 minutes of the 2-2 draw against Brighton and it was not immediately clear how serious the unspecified injury was.

“We’ll need to assess her tomorrow, but it doesn’t look too bad, but we will see,” Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor said.