BreakingNews
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting
X

Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child, a boy

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Naomi Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2

Naomi Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she posted Thursday on Instagram. “A True Gift from God - blessed!”

The supermodel and host of the reality competition series “The Face” confirmed the baby is a boy. Campbell, 53, did not offer further the details.

In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on Instagram, followed by the cover of British Vogue, saying only that the child, a girl, "wasn't adopted. ... She's my child."

On Thursday, Campbell's post was accompanied by a photo showing the new baby from behind as she held him with her daughter's tiny hand joining theirs.

“It’s never too late to become a mother,” Campbell wrote.

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Ever thought, ‘Atlanta traffic is garbage’? You have no idea how right you were2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DOE says Georgia’s clean energy sector has grown; larger surge expected
54m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New Georgia law expands restrictions on sex offenders
1h ago

Credit: Contrb

Atlanta church with Pride flag vandalized again
2h ago

Credit: Contrb

Atlanta church with Pride flag vandalized again
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Housing passes $452M budget to create and preserve affordable homes
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can't...
2m ago
Deadly germ behind infant formula shortage joins CDC watchlist of bad bugs
12m ago
Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 95
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action ruling means to Georgia students
4h ago
If your July 4th holiday begins at the airport, read this first:
7h ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top