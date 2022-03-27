Nanna Koerstz Madsen hangs onto JTBC Classic lead

“It is what it is,” An said. “I was thinking of how best to finish the hole with the lowest score possible.”

Said Koerstz Madsen: “I've been there many times.”

Koerstz Madsen rebounded after a three-stroke meltdown of her own when she bogeyed the par-4 seventh and made a double bogey on the par-5 eighth. She steadied herself quickly, making a birdie on the par-4 ninth and par-5 10th.

“It does tell me that I’ve come a long way,” Koerstz Madsen said. “Normally, I probably would’ve freaked out after that 8. I was not happy with my double bogey on 8, but I knew there was a lot of chances out there.”

Koerstz Madsen had a 14-under 202 total in the final event before the first major of the season next week at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, playing alongside An, hit into the water on 18 en route to a bogey and a 70 that left her tied for third at 10 under with Pajaree Anannarukarn (69) and Maude-Aimee Leblanc (70).

“Today, was tough round for me,” Ko said. “I had a lot of chance for birdie. I missed a lot of putts today. The greens are really, really, really tricky. ... I’m trying to be patient on the course.”

Coming off a victory three weeks ago in Singapore, Ko extended her tour record for consecutive sub-par rounds to 33. She's won six of her last 10 tournaments.

Lilia Vu (65), Nasa Hataoka (68), Charley Hull (68), Janie Jackson (69) and Hye-Jin Choi (68) were 9 under.

Lydia Ko, the 2016 winner, had a 74 to drop seven shots back. She won the Gainbridge LPGA in January. Defending champion Inbee Park also was seven strokes behind after a 70.

Caption Nanna Koerstz Madsen, of Denmark, hits out of the bunker on the first hole during the third round of the JTBC LPGA golf tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Caption Na Rin An, of South Korea, hits off the cart path on the 18th hole during the third round of the JTBC Classic LPGA golf tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Caption Nanna Koerstz Madsen, of Denmark, hits her tee shot on the 1oth hole during the third round of the JTBC LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Caption Na Rin An, of South Korea, hits her tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the JTBC Classic LPGA golf tournament Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Caption Charley Hull, of England, watches her tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the JTBC Classic LPGA golf tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)