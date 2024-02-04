Namibian President Hage Geingob dies in a hospital where he was receiving treatment, his office says

CAIRO (AP) — Namibian President Hage Geingob died Sunday while receiving medical treatment, his office announced.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the Namibian presidency said Geingob's medical team at Lady Pohamba Hospital did its best to help him, but Geingob died with his wife, Monica Geingos, and children by his side.

Geingob was undergoing treatment for cancer. The 82-year-old had a colonoscopy and a gastroscopy on Jan. 8, followed by a biopsy, his office said last month.