ajc logo
X

Nagorno-Karabakh says 3 soldiers killed in drone attack

National & World News
1 hour ago
The defense ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh says three of its soldiers were killed in a strike by Azerbaijani drones

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The defense ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh says three of its soldiers were killed in a strike by Azerbaijani drones.

The Friday incident raised concerns about the stability of a cease-fire that ended the 2020 war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the territory. More than 5,500 soldiers were killed in the six-week war that ended with Azerbaijan regaining areas surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh that had been under Armenian control since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

Most of Nagorno-Karabakh itself remains under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, although it is within Azerbaijan. The cease-fire was mediated by Russia, which then sent some 2,000 troops it called peacekeepers to the region.

The ministry did not give details of the attack. Nagorno-Karabakh ombudsman Gegam Stepanian said 14 others were wounded.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Russians shift focus from Kyiv -- scaling back goals in war?
5m ago
Browns' QB Deshaun Watson: "I've never assaulted any woman"
5m ago
Two-way star Ohtani chosen as Angels' opening day pitcher
8m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top