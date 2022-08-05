ajc logo
X

Nadal withdraws from Montreal because of abdominal injury

Spain's Rafael Nadal announces that he is withdrawing from the semi-final of the Gentlemen's Singles during a press conference at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon on Thursday because of a torn abdominal muscle, announcing his decision a day before he was supposed to play in the semifinals. (Joe Toth/Pool Photo via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Spain's Rafael Nadal announces that he is withdrawing from the semi-final of the Gentlemen's Singles during a press conference at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon on Thursday because of a torn abdominal muscle, announcing his decision a day before he was supposed to play in the semifinals. (Joe Toth/Pool Photo via AP)

National & World News
40 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal because of the abdominal injury that caused him to pull out of Wimbledon ahead of the semifinals

MONTREAL (AP) — Rafael Nadal withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Friday because of the abdominal injury that caused him to pull out of Wimbledon ahead of the semifinals.

The Spaniard had been 19-0 in Grand Slam matches this year when he decided the injury was too much at Wimbledon. He won the Australian Open and the French Open to increase his major total to a men's record 22 — one more than Novak Djokovic and two more than Roger Federer.

Nadal is a five-time champion in Montreal.

“I have been practicing for a while now without serving and started with serves four days ago. Everything has been going well. However, yesterday, after my normal practice, I felt a slight bother on my abdominal and today it was still there,” Nadal said in a statement. “After speaking with my doctor, we prefer to take things in a conservative way and give a few more days before starting to compete.”

American player Mackenzie McDonald will replace Nadal in the draw.

Djokovic withdrew from the Montreal tournament on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Mets jump on Braves, Kyle Wright in opener of crucial series10h ago
Braves’ quarterly revenue jumps 20% to $260 million
26m ago
Carlos Bocanegra explains Atlanta United’s decisions in transfer window
16h ago
It’s not necessary for Braves to leap Mets in NL East, but it is urgent
17h ago
It’s not necessary for Braves to leap Mets in NL East, but it is urgent
17h ago
How Jake Odorizzi, Raisel Iglesias can help the Braves going forward
14h ago
The Latest
From Mecca to the Vatican, exploring sacred sites with VR
16m ago
US employers add 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
17m ago
14 die in fire at pub in Thailand, many critically injured
27m ago
Featured
Athens becomes the latest in Georgia municipality to decriminalize marijuana.

Athens - Clarke County votes to decriminalize marijuana possession
23h ago
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top