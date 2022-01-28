Nadal reaches Australian Open final, within 1 win of record

In the championship match on Sunday, he will play the winner of the later semifinal between U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal's win over Berrettini, under a closed roof at Rod Laver Arena because of heavy local rain, was his 500th on hard courts at tour level. He's only won the title at the Australian Open only once, in 2009.

Adding a second was his only focus after yet another semifinal win.

“For me, it’s all about the Australian Open more than anything else,” he said in his on-court TV interview. “I have been a little unlucky (here) in my career with some injuries. I played some amazing finals with good chances.

“I feel very lucky that I won once. I never though about another chance in 2022.”

Nadal broke the seventh-seeded Berrettini’s opening service games in the first two sets and, after dropping the third, rallied to finish off in just under three hours. That in itself was a relief after his long five-set win over Denis Shapovalov two days earlier in the quarterfinals.

Nadal was the only member of the so-called Big Three who had a chance to break the deadlock in Australia this time. Federer missed the tournament to continue his recovery from knee surgery.

Djokovic, who has won nine of his Grand Slam titles in Australia, was deported on the eve of the tournament for failing to meet the country's strict COVID-19 vaccination criteria.

Caption Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his semifinal against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Caption Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand return to Matteo Berrettini of Italy during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

Caption Matteo Berrettini of Italy reacts during his semifinal against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Caption Matteo Berrettini of Italy reacts during his semifinal against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Caption Matteo Berrettini of Italy reacts during his semifinal against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Caption Rafael Nadal of Spain changes his headband during a break in his semifinal against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)