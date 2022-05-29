Nadal edges Auger-Aliassime at French Open; Djokovic next

Nadal improved to 3-0 in five-set matches at the clay-court tournament he has dominated the way no one ever has dominated any Grand Slam event. Overall he is 109-3 here, and two of those defeats came against Djokovic, including in last year's semifinals.

Here is how significant their rivalry is: Tuesday's meeting will be their 59th, more than any other two men have faced each other in the sport's professional era. Djokovic leads 30-28, although Nadal has a 7-2 advantage at the French Open.

Looking at the larger picture, Nadal's record 13 championships at Roland Garros are part of his haul of 21 Grand Slam trophies, a record for men. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic, twice the title winner at the French Open, is just one behind Nadal in the total Slam count, tied with Roger Federer at 20.

“Obviously, a well-anticipated match, I think, when the draw came out, for a lot of people. I’m glad that I didn’t spend too much time on the court myself up to quarterfinals, knowing that playing him in Roland Garros is always a physical battle, along with everything else,” said Djokovic, who beat 15th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 earlier Sunday and has won all 12 sets he's played in the tournament.

“It’s a huge challenge,” Djokovic said about the prospect of facing Nadal, “and probably the biggest one that you can have here in Roland Garros. I’m ready for it.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his win against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in three sets, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3, in their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his win against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in three sets, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3, in their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in 5 sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Combined Shape Caption Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in 5 sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined Shape Caption Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime clenches his fist after scoring a point against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Combined Shape Caption Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime clenches his fist after scoring a point against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined Shape Caption Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after missing a shot against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Combined Shape Caption Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after missing a shot against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined Shape Caption Spectators watch Spain's Rafael Nadal and Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Combined Shape Caption Spectators watch Spain's Rafael Nadal and Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined Shape Caption Spain's Rafael Nadal walks back to the baseline to serve against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption Spain's Rafael Nadal walks back to the baseline to serve against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic signs autographs after winning against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in three sets, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3, in their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic signs autographs after winning against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in three sets, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3, in their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic, foreground, serves against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic, foreground, serves against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena