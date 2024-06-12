Breaking: US inflation cooled in May in sign that price pressures may be easing
Nadal and Alcaraz to play doubles together for Spain at Paris Olympics

The Spanish tennis federation says Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will play doubles together for Spain at the upcoming Paris Olympics
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz holds the trophy as he poses for media after the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 10, 2024. Alcaraz won the title on Sunday in the final against Germany's Alexander Zverev. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

By TALES AZZONI – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will play doubles together for Spain at the upcoming Paris Olympics, the Spanish tennis federation said Wednesday.

The announcement comes three days after the 21-year-old Alcaraz won the French Open for the first time — earning his third Grand Slam trophy.

The same courts used for the French Open each year will host Olympic tennis. Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times.

Alcaraz, who will play in his first Olympics, is widely seen as the heir to Nadal in Spanish tennis, and has frequently remarked that Nadal was his childhood hero.

“Rafa and Carlos will be playing together in Paris,” said Spain captain David Ferrer while announcing the squad.

Alcaraz has set winning an Olympic medal for Spain as one of his top career goals. He said after winning at Roland Garros that this year he would prefer a gold medal at the Paris Olympics over successfully defending his Wimbledon title.

“The Olympic Games are every four years and it’s a special tournament where you’re not only playing for yourself, but for a country, representing every Spaniard,” the No. 2-ranked Alcaraz said. “I think this year I’d choose Olympic gold.”

The 38-year-old Nadal, who will also play singles, already owns Olympic gold medals in singles (2008) and doubles (2016 with Marc López) to go alongside his 22 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal, who lost to Alexander Zverev in the first round at Roland Garros this year, said this is likely his last year on tour after a series of injuries.

The other Spain players in the men's Olympic team will be Pablo Carreño Busta, Alejandro Davidovich and Marcel Granollers.

Captain Anabel Medina picked No. 55 Sara Sorribes Tormo and No. 67 Cristina Bucsa — the top-ranked Spanish players — for the women's team, with Paula Badosa deciding not to compete as she only has two more events to play while using her protected ranking.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

FILE - Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts to winning a point against Fernando Gonzalez of Chile during their Gold medal singles tennis match at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2008. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates as he wins the men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Spectators are reflected in glass as Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

FILE - Rafael Nadal of Spain bites his gold medal for the photographers after beating Fernando Gonzalez of Chile during their Gold medal singles tennis at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2008. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

