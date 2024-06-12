Breaking: Beautiful day, but beware the air: Code Orange quality alert in effect
Nadal and Alcaraz to play doubles together for Spain at Paris Olympics

The Spanish tennis federation says Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will play doubles together for Spain at the upcoming Paris Olympics
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz holds the trophy as he poses for media after the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 10, 2024. Alcaraz won the title on Sunday in the final against Germany's Alexander Zverev. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz holds the trophy as he poses for media after the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 10, 2024. Alcaraz won the title on Sunday in the final against Germany's Alexander Zverev. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will play doubles together for Spain at the upcoming Paris Olympics, the Spanish tennis federation said Wednesday.

The announcement comes three days after the 21-year-old Alcaraz won the French Open for the first time — earning his third Grand Slam trophy.

Alcaraz is widely seen as the heir to Nadal in Spanish tennis, and has frequently remarked that Nadal was his childhood hero.

The 38-year-old Nadal already owns Olympic gold medals in singles (2008) and doubles (2016 with Marc López) to go alongside his 22 Grand Slam titles.

“Rafa and Carlos will be playing together in Paris,” said Spain captain David Ferrer while announcing the squad.

The other Spain players in the men's Olympic team will be Pablo Carreño Busta, Alejandro Davidovich and Marcel Granollers.

FILE - Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts to winning a point against Fernando Gonzalez of Chile during their Gold medal singles tennis match at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2008. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

icon to expand image

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates as he wins the men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

icon to expand image

Spectators are reflected in glass as Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

icon to expand image

FILE - Rafael Nadal of Spain bites his gold medal for the photographers after beating Fernando Gonzalez of Chile during their Gold medal singles tennis at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2008. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

icon to expand image

