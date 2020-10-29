NAACP files suit against Trump's diversity training order

Trump has said he is targeting training based on “critical race theory,” the idea that racism has permeated American history and institutions. At the first presidential debate, Trump said such training is “teaching people to hate our country.”

The directive uses a 55-year-old presidential order spurred by the Civil Rights Movement that sought to ban discriminatory practices at companies that contract with the federal government. Critics say Trump's order twists President Lyndon B. Johnson’s 1965 initiative into vehicle for white grievances.

The lawsuit said the order is already having a chilling effect on racial sensitivity training, citing the University of Iowa's decision to suspend its diversity efforts for fear of losing government funding.

The order has had a deeper effect across government agencies. The Justice Department has suspended all diversity and inclusion training. The government has also canceled training programs at the State Department, Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Veteran Affairs.

The Labor Department is also using the 1965 presidential order to target companies, including Microsoft and Wells Fargo, over public commitments to expand or bolster Black and Hispanic representation in leadership roles. The government opened inquiries into both companies, warning them against using "discriminatory practices" to meet their goals.