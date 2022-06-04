Na resigns as tour member after signing up for Saudi league

Na is one of six players to have resigned, according to a person with knowledge of their decisions. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the players have not said. Na announced his decision on social media.

Na is No. 33 in the world and among four players from the top 50 who have signed up for Saudi riches to play in Greg Norman's new league of 48-man fields over 54 holes and as much as $25 million in prize money for each event.