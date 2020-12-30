N Korea's Kim reviews agenda for congress in early January

It’s not clear how long the congress will meet. The last congress, in 2016, was the first such meeting in 36 years and was held for four days. North Korea had previously said the congress would be held sometime in January, but South Korea’s spy agency and other observers later speculated the North might delay it due to COVID-19.

North Korea has repeatedly insisted it has found no domestic cases of the virus — a claim widely doubted — but has taken some of the world's most stringent steps to guard against the illness, including mass quarantines and border closings.

The closure of its border with China, its biggest trading partner and economic pipeline, has dealt a telling blow to North Korea's already-troubled economy because more than 90% of its external trade goes through China. According to South Korea’s spy agency, North Korea’s trade volume with China in the first 10 months of this year plunged by 75 % and the North’s factory operation rate dropped to its lowest level since Kim took office.

During the congress, North Korea could also lay out a new stance on the United States and South Korea as President-elect Joe Biden is to be inaugurated later in January. Kim held three summits with President Donald Trump on the future of his advancing nuclear arsenal, but their diplomacy have made little headway for about two years due to a U.S. refusal to provide North Korea with sweeping sanctions relief in return for a partial denuclearization step.