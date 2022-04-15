N. Korea marks key anniversary, but no word on army parade

On Friday, Pyongyang residents gathered near the bronze statues of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il to bow and lay bouquets of flowers before them. Big celebratory posters calling Kim Il Sung “the parent of the nation” and his birthday “the Day of Sun” were set up along neatly manicured Pyongyang streets.

Kim Jong Un has pushed to advance his nuclear arsenal while simultaneously reviving the economy. But a mix of pandemic-caused hardships, U.S.-led sanctions and his own mismanagement have caused a massive economic blow in what’s become the toughest moment of his decade in power.

North Korea often marks key state anniversaries with huge military parades featuring newly built missiles, especially during anniversaries that end in zero and five. State media said Kim Il Sung’s birthday will be celebrated with fireworks, a dance party and a performance, but didn’t mention a military parade.

Commercial satellites earlier indicated an apparent rehearsal for a military parade, such as people assembled in formation at Pyongyang’s main plaza, the site for past parades. Seoul’s Unification Ministry said Friday it has detected signs that North Korea was preparing for a military parade that could come on Kim Il Sung’s birthday or the army founding anniversary on April 25.

NK News, a North Korea-focused news outlet, said its sources in Pyongyang reported hearing jets and helicopters flying low over the city center shortly after midnight Thursday — a possible indication that a nighttime military parade was taking place.

After North Korea’s ICMB test last month, South Korean and U.S. officials said North Korea could soon launch fresh provocations like an additional ICBM test, a banned launch of a rocket to put a spy satellite into orbit, or even a nuclear bomb test that would be the seventh of its kind.

South Korea’s military said recently it detected signs that North Korea is rebuilding tunnels at a nuclear testing ground that it partially dismantled before it entered now-dormant nuclear talks with the United States in 2018. Some experts say North Korea will likely perform a nuclear test after U.S. and South Korea militaries begin their annual drills, which the North views as an invasion rehearsal, next week.

“I think they’ll carry out a nuclear test once it finishes restoring its nuclear testing facility,” said Moon Seong Mook, an analyst with the Seoul-based Korea Research Institute for National Strategy. “There is no reason for them to bring back its testing ground if they don’t plan to use them for a bomb test.”

Sung Kim, the top U.S. official on North Korea, is to visit South Korea next week for talks on the international community’s response to the North’s recent missile tests.

North Korea has recently resumed its trademark harsh rhetoric against its rivals. One of its international affairs commentators labeled President Joe Biden as "an old man in senility," while Kim's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, called South Korea's defense minister "a scum-like guy" and threatened to annihilate South Korea with nuclear strikes.

Some experts say the ongoing brinkmanship is also likely motivated by domestic politics, as Kim Jong Un doesn't otherwise have significant accomplishments to flaunt to his people since his summitry with then-President Donald Trump aimed at winning badly needed sanctions relief collapsed in 2019. Last year, Kim acknowledged North Korea was facing its " worst-ever situation."

North Korea has so far shunned millions of COVID-19 vaccine shots offered by the U.N.-backed COVAX distribution program, possibly reflecting an unease toward accepting international monitors. But some analysts say country may still seek help from China and Russia to inoculate workers, officials and troops in border areas as it proceeds with a phased resumption of trade.

People lay bouquets of flowers at the statues of late North Korean leaders, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in the Mansudae Art Studio in the celebration of 110th birth anniversary of the state founder Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, on Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho)

People pay tribute to the statues of late North Korean leaders, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in the celebration of 110th birth anniversary of state founder Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea on Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

People walk in the street decorated with posters marking the 110th birth anniversary of late state founder Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea Friday, April 15, 2022. The poster says "The leader is father of the socialist Korea!" (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

People visit the statues of late North Korean leaders, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in the Mansudae Art Studio in the celebration of 110th birth anniversary of state founder Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, on Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho)

A woman pushes a baby on a stroller in front of the posters marking the 110th birth anniversary of late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, DPRK, on Friday, April 15, 2022. The poster says "Father of Nation". (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

Citizens take a photo at a light festival in celebration of 110th birth anniversary of their late leader Kim Il Sung at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

Citizens visit a light festival in celebration of 110th birth anniversary of their late leader Kim Il Sung at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho)

Citizens visit a light festival in celebration of 110th birth anniversary of their late leader Kim Il Sung at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, April 14, 2022. The lighting letters read "We are the happiest in the world." (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

Citizens visit a light festival in celebration of 110th birth anniversary of their late leader Kim Il Sung at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

Citizens visit a light festival in celebration of 110th birth anniversary of their late leader Kim Il Sung at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho)

Visitors look at the North Korea side from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, Friday, April 15, 2022. North Korea is marking a key state anniversary Friday with calls for stronger loyalty to leader Kim Jong Un, but there was no word on an expected military parade to display new weapons amid heightened animosities with the United States. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Visitors use binoculars to see the North Korean side from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, Friday, April 15, 2022. North Korea is marking a key state anniversary Friday with calls for stronger loyalty to leader Kim Jong Un, but there was no word on an expected military parade to display new weapons amid heightened animosities with the United States. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A North Korean flag flutters in the wind atop a 160-meter tower in North Korea's village Gijungdong, as seen from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, Friday, April 15, 2022. North Korea is marking a key state anniversary Friday with calls for stronger loyalty to leader Kim Jong Un, but there was no word on an expected military parade to display new weapons amid heightened animosities with the United States. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

North Korea's Kaepoong town is seen from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, Friday, April 15, 2022. North Korea is marking a key state anniversary Friday with calls for stronger loyalty to leader Kim Jong Un, but there was no word on an expected military parade to display new weapons amid heightened animosities with the United States. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

North Koreans walk at North's Kaepoong town, seen from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, Friday, April 15, 2022. North Korea is marking a key state anniversary Friday with calls for stronger loyalty to leader Kim Jong Un, but there was no word on an expected military parade to display new weapons amid heightened animosities with the United States. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A North Korean soldier stands near a military guard post, seen from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, Friday, April 15, 2022. North Korea is marking a key state anniversary Friday with calls for stronger loyalty to leader Kim Jong Un, but there was no word on an expected military parade to display new weapons amid heightened animosities with the United States. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A North Korean rides a bicycle past near a North Korean military guard post, bottom, seen from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, Friday, April 15, 2022. North Korea is marking a key state anniversary Friday with calls for stronger loyalty to leader Kim Jong Un, but there was no word on an expected military parade to display new weapons amid heightened animosities with the United States. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)