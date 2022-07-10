N Korea likely fired artillery rounds amid US-S Korea drills

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the jets’ deployment is aimed at demonstrating the allies’ combined defense posture and strong deterrence against potential external aggression while improving the interoperability of the two air forces. A U.S. military statement said the U.S. aircraft planned to operate over South Korea and surrounding waters during the scheduled 10-day training mission.

North Korea typically views joint exercises between U.S. and South Korea as an invasion rehearsal and responds with its own weapons tests. U.S. and South Korean defense officials have repeatedly said they have no intentions of attacking North Korea.

North Korea has said it was forced to develop nuclear weapons to cope with U.S. military threats. Despite its torrid run of missile tests earlier this year, North Korea hasn’t conducted its expected first nuclear bomb test in five years, and Seoul officials said that’s likely because of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and opposition by China, its last major ally and aid benefactor.