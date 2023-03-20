N. Ireland unionists say no to Sunak's Brexit deal, for now

But the DUP is concerned that the mechanism does not go far enough and some elements of EU law will continue to apply in Northern Ireland. Under the deal, Northern Ireland is part of the U.K.’s internal market but also has access to the EU’s vast single market of 27 nations for trade in goods.

The DUP decision is a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s deal, but likely not a fatal one. Wednesday’s vote, on the Stormont Brake part of the deal, is a chance for lawmakers to express a view, but not essential to the framework being implemented.

The U.K. and the EU are set to formally adopt the Windsor agreement at a meeting between British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and EU Brexit negotiator Maroš Šefčovič on Friday.

The DUP also indicated it might change its mind in future. Donaldson said the party would seek “further clarification, re-working and change” and would “continue to work with the government on all the outstanding issues.”

"There is a lot more work to be done, we’re engaged with the government on that, and we will make our judgments whenever we see the final picture of all of this,” he said.