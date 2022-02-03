N. Ireland 1st minister quits amid battle over Brexit checks

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald immediately called for new elections for the Northern Ireland Assembly. Elections are scheduled to be held in May.

“We cannot stagger on in the months ahead without a functioning executive, and Sinn Fein will not facilitate this," McDonald said.

Brandon Lewis, the British government’s Northern Ireland secretary described Givan's decision as “extremely disappointing."

Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, a member of the DUP, ignited the crisis Wednesday when he ordered his staff to stop the inspections, saying they had not been authorized by the region’s power-sharing government.

The Republic of Ireland’s foreign minister, Simon Coveney, said Poots’ decision was “effectively a breach of international law” because the protocol is part of an international treaty. The republic is an EU member, and the Northern Ireland frontier is the bloc’s only land border with the U.K.

“To deliberately frustrate obligations under that treaty would be a very serious matter indeed,” Coveney told Irish lawmakers late Wednesday. “It’s essentially playing politics with legal obligations.”

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was scheduled to hold a virtual meeting later Thursday with Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s chief negotiator on Brexit issues, as the two sides try to resolve differences over implementation of the protocol. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who negotiated the Brexit deal, has called for the protocol to be renegotiated.

Mairead McGuinness, the Irish politician who serves as the European Commissioner for financial services, told RTE she also planned to speak with Truss and Sefcovic later Thursday.

“It’s very unhelpful,” she said. “We’re working tirelessly with the U.K. to find solutions.”

Caption A heavy goods vehicles is checked at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs checking site at Belfast Docks, Thursday Feb. 3, 2022. Officials in Northern Ireland sought legal advice Thursday, after a government minister ordered them to stop inspecting cargoes arriving from other parts of the U.K., in violation of the Brexit agreement between Britain and the European Union. Shipments continued to move through the port of Belfast on Thursday morning, though it was unclear whether they were undergoing the required checks, Irish broadcaster RTE reported. (Peter Morrison/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Morrison

Caption First Minister of Northern Ireland Paul Givan speaks to the media at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, following his announcement that he will resign his post in a Brexit protocol protest. Givan stepped aside Thursday after one of his ministers tried to block the inspection of goods arriving from other parts of the U.K. — a move that violates the Brexit agreement between Britain and the European Union. (Peter Morrison/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Morrison