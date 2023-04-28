X

N. Carolina justices hand GOP big win with election rulings

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By GARY D. ROBERTSON, Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago
In massive victories for Republicans, North Carolina’s state Supreme Court has thrown out previous rulings that threw out a previous ruling against gerrymandered voting maps and upheld a photo voter identification law that colleagues had struck down as racially biased

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In massive victories for Republicans, the North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday threw out a previous ruling against gerrymandered voting maps and upheld a photo voter identification law that colleagues had struck down as racially biased.

The rulings likely give the GOP-controlled legislature the ability to rework the state's congressional map for next year's election to help Republicans gain seats in the narrowly divided U.S. House. Under the previous map, Democrats won seven of the state’s 14 congressional seats last November.

The new edition of the court, which became a Republican majority this year following the election of two GOP justices, ruled after taking the unusual step of revisiting opinions made in December by the court's previous iteration, when Democrats held a 4-3 seat advantage. The court held rehearings in March.

Friday's 5-2 rulings also mean that state lawmakers should have greater latitude in drawing General Assembly seat boundaries for the next decade, and that a photo ID mandate approved by the GOP-controlled legislature in late 2018 could be enforced in time for the 2024 elections.

In another court decision Friday along party lines, the justices overturned a trial court decision on when the voting rights of convicted felons can be restored. That means potentially tens of thousands of people convicted of felonies will have to keep waiting to completed their probation or parole or pay their fines to qualify to vote again.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Inmate attacks leave Georgia jailers struck, bitten1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: UGA senior dies from brain tumor discovered during spring break trip
1h ago

Credit: Rebecca Breyer

Medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp OKs student loan repayment for nursing faculty, medical examiners
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp OKs student loan repayment for nursing faculty, medical examiners
2h ago

Prosecutors argue against Victor Hill remaining free on appeal
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

China's Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
6m ago
House votes to restore solar panel tariffs paused by Biden
8m ago
OpenAI: ChatGPT back in Italy after meeting watchdog demands
10m ago
Featured

Gwinnett school board to adopt new health program, but not sex ed part
18h ago
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
22h ago
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top