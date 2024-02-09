Mystics star Elena Delle Donne taking break from basketball, AP source says

ESPN first reported Delle Donne’s decision.

The 34-year-old star had a few options once the Mystics used the core designation. She could sign the one-year deal and play for Washington; sit out the season; or agree to a sign-and-trade and play elsewhere.

The Mystics were looking for high draft picks for Delle Donne if they were going to trade her, and there have been limited options. She’s only played in 51 games since Washington won the franchise’s only league title in 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and injury issues.

The All-Star averaged 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 23 games last season.

Delle Donne has been busy in the offseason, starting Deldon Wines — the first-ever wine brand from a WNBA star.

Delle Donne, who has undergone multiple back surgeries, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 draft. She was league MVP in 2015 with Chicago and 2019 with Washington.

Off the court, Delle Donne is co-chair of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, an advisory body that promotes healthy eating and exercise.

