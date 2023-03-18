X

Mysterious streaks of light seen in the sky over California

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JENNIFER McDERMOTT, Associated Press
Updated 4 hours ago
Mysterious streaks of light were seen in the sky in the Sacramento area Friday night, shocking St. Patrick’s Day revelers who then posted videos on social media of the surprising sight

Mysterious streaks of light were seen in the sky in the Sacramento area Friday night, shocking St. Patrick’s Day revelers who then posted videos on social media of the surprising sight.

Jaime Hernandez was at the King Cong Brewing Company in Sacramento for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration when some among the group noticed the lights. Hernandez quickly began filming. It was over in about 40 seconds, he said Saturday.

“Mainly, we were in shock, but amazed that we got to witness it,” Hernandez said in an email. “None of us had ever seen anything like it.”

The brewery owner posted Hernandez's video to Instagram, asking if anyone could solve the mystery.

Jonathan McDowell says he can. McDowell is an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. McDowell said Saturday in an interview with The Associated Press that he's 99.9% confident the streaks of light were from burning space debris.

McDowell said that a Japanese communications package that relayed information from the International Space Station to a communications satellite and then back to Earth became obsolete in 2017 when the satellite was retired. The equipment, weighing 310 kilograms (683 pounds), was jettisoned from the space station in 2020 because it was taking up valuable space and would burn up completely upon reentry, McDowell added.

The flaming bits of wreckage created a “spectacular light show in the sky," McDowell said. He estimated the debris was about 40 miles high, going thousands of miles per hour.

The U.S. Space Force confirmed the re-entry path over California for the Inter-Orbit Communication System, and the timing is consistent with what people saw in the sky, he added. The Space Force could not immediately be reached Saturday with questions.

_____

McDermott reported from Providence, Rhode Island.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the investigation into fatal UGA crash2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Mayor Dickens forms advisory committee to uplift local artists

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UGA senior improving back in U.S. after brain bleed on spring break
12h ago

Credit: AP

Pitino on St. John's: 'You don’t buy houses without looking'

Credit: AP

Pitino on St. John's: 'You don’t buy houses without looking'

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves roster projection: Who will make the 26-man opening-day roster?
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

15th-seeded Princeton beats Missouri 78-63 to reach Sweet 16
24m ago
Strong earthquake kills at least 14 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru
41m ago
Arkansas ousts defending champ Kansas from March Madness
51m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
8h ago
Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief
Reporters’ notebook: Who is that asking the questions?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top