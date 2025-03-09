Nation & World News
Myles Garrett becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $40 million per year

Myles Garrett is staying in Cleveland after the Browns gave him a record four-year contract extension that makes the four-time All-Pro edge rusher the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago

A person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press that Garrett’s deal includes $122.8 million guaranteed, an average annual salary of $40 million with a total value of $204.8 million. The person spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity because terms weren’t announced.

Garrett, the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year, had asked for a trade last month but the Browns were adamant about keeping the 29-year-old star in Cleveland.

Garrett's contract raises the bar for other non-QBs, including Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons. Cincinnati already has stated plans to make Chase the highest-paid non-QB in the league.

Garrett, a first-round pick in 2017, had 14 sacks and 22 tackles for loss last season. He has 102 1/2 sacks in his eight seasons with the Browns.

Garrett has only played in three playoff games with Cleveland.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

