Japanese executive convicted in Myanmar for selling rice above set prices returns home

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese business executive has returned home from Myanmar following his release from more than a month of detaintion after being convicted of violating rice pricing rules, his company said Wedesday.

Hiroshi Kasamatsu, a director of the Myanmar supermarket Aeon Orange, was in custody in Myanmar since his June 30 arrest for selling rice at prices above the official regulations. Japan's Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday that the Japanese national was convicted of violating law related to daily necessities and service. He was sentenced to one year in prison and fined 500,000 kyat (about $150).

His parent company Aeon released a statement Wednesday confirming his return home after the conviction. The company said that retailers operating in Myanmar had no way of knowing the change of law in that country about the rice pricing, which caused Aeon Orange's rice prices to “deviate” from the controlled price in violation to the related law.