Myanmar pardons prisoners, unclear if coup foes among them

Detainees released Saturday from Yangon’s Insein Prison included at least three political prisoners who were jailed in 2019, said witnesses and local press reports.

The three are members of the Peacock Generation performing troupe who were arrested during that year's New Year celebrations for skits that poked fun at military representatives in Parliament and military involvement in business.

Their traditional style of acting is called Thangyat, a mash-up of poetry, comedy and music with a sharp undertone of satire. Several members of the troupe were convicted under a law banning circulation of information that could endanger or demoralize members of the military. The actors may have drawn the special wrath of the military because they performed in army uniforms.

Several members were also found guilty of online defamation for livestreaming their performances. It could not be ascertained if all imprisoned members of the troupe were released.

Another freed prisoner was Ross Dunkley, an Australian newspaper entrepreneur sentenced in 2019 to 13 years in a Myanmar prison for drug possession. His release was confirmed by his ex-wife Cynda Johnston, reported The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

Dunkley co-founded the The Myanmar Times, an English-language daily, but was forced to give up his share in it. He became well-known for co-founding or acquiring English-language publications in formerly socialist states that were seeking foreign investment as they liberalized their economies, but was sometimes criticized for doing business with authoritarian regimes.

Early prisoner releases are customary during major holidays, and this is the second batch the ruling junta has announced since taking power.

Following the release of more than 23,000 convicts to mark Union Day on Feb. 12, there were reports on social media that some were recruited by the authorities to carry out violence at night in residential areas to spread panic, especially by setting fires. Some areas responded by setting up their own neighborhood watch groups.

In March, more than 600 people who were imprisoned for demonstrating against the February coup were released from Insein Prison, a rare conciliatory gesture by the military that appeared aimed at placating the protest movement.

Those freed were mostly young people caught in sweeps of street demonstrations, while those considered protest leaders were kept locked up.

Neither the military government nor those opposed to it show any signs of backing off from their struggle for power. Western nations have tried to pressure the military through diplomatic and economic sanctions with little evident effect.

Myanmar’s Southeast Asian neighbors, concerned about the prospects for regional instability, are also trying to get the junta to start back on the path to restoring democracy, or at least end its violent repression.

A spokesman for Thailand’s Foreign Ministry in Bangkok said Saturday that junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has confirmed he will attend a summit meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations — ASEAN — expected to be held on April 24.

Tanee Sangrat said in a text message to journalists that Brunei, the current chair of the 10-nation body, confirmed it had proposed the date for a meeting at the group’s secretariat in the Indonesian capital Jakarta. Indonesia has taken the lead in calling for the special meeting to discuss the crisis in Myanmar.

Zay Yar Lwin, center left in white, and Paing Pyo Min,center right in white, – both members of the Peacock Generation, a traditional theatrical troupe sentenced to prison in 2019 for their gibes about the military, walk through a crowd after their release from Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Myanmar's junta on Saturday announced it pardoned and released more than 23,000 prisoners to mark the new year holiday, but it wasn't immediately clear if they included pro-democracy activists who were detained in the wake of the February coup. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A crowd waves to people onboard a bus that drove out of Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, April 17, 2021. Myanmar's junta on Saturday announced it pardoned and released more than 23,000 prisoners to mark the new year holiday, but it wasn't immediately clear if they included pro-democracy activists who were detained in the wake of the February coup. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man, rear, smiles amidst a waiting crowd as he steps out of Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, April 17, 2021. Myanmar's junta on Saturday announced it pardoned and released more than 23,000 prisoners to mark the new year holiday, but it wasn't immediately clear if they included pro-democracy activists who were detained in the wake of the February coup. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Anti-coup protesters hold leaf branches and signs to welcome the NUG, or national unity government as they march Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Opponents of Myanmar’s ruling junta have declared they have formed an interim national unity government with members of Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted cabinet and major ethnic minority groups. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Anti-coup protesters hold signs that read "We Support NUG" that stands for ‘national unity government’ as they march on a street where vendors sell fresh products Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Opponents of Myanmar’s ruling junta have declared they have formed an interim national unity government with members of Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted cabinet and major ethnic minority groups.. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Anti-coup protesters hold signs that read "We Support NUG" that stands for ‘national unity government’ as they march on a street where vendors sell fresh products Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Opponents of Myanmar’s ruling junta have declared they have formed an interim national unity government with members of Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted cabinet and major ethnic minority groups.. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited