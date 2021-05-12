Myanmar military court gives reporter 3-year prison term

About 80 journalists have been arrested since the army seized power on Feb. 1, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Roughly half are still detained and most of them are being held under the same charge for which Min Nyo was convicted, as are many activists opposed to the military regime.

A statement issued by DVB said Min Nyo had been covering a March 3 anti-junta protest in the town of Pyay, 260 kilometers (160 miles) northwest of Yangon when he was arrested and severely beaten by police. It said he had been allowed to see a lawyer, but not his wife and two children.

Min Nyo had previously served seven years in prison under a previous military government after his arrest in 1996 for alleged ties to a militant student opposition group.

Min Nyo’s wife, Nyomee Moe, told The Associated Press that both then and now, he was unjustly imprisoned.

“It is inhumane to be beaten and arrested. He never violated journalistic ethics. That is why I want to say that there is no justice in Myanmar, ” she said, adding that she is consulting with lawyers about appealing the verdict.