Myanmar junta frees hundreds held for anti-coup protests

The prisoners released appear to be the hundreds of students detained in early March. One lawyer, speaking on condition of anonymity because she fears drawing attention from the authorities, said all those released were arrested on March 3. She said only 55 people detained in connection with the protests remained in the prison, and it is likely they will all face charges under a law that carries a penalty of up to three years in prison.

The mass release came the same day that Thein Zaw was also freed. Thein Zaw told the AP that the judge in his case announced during a hearing that all charges against him were dropped because he was doing his job at the time of his arrest.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my family members,” he said. “I’m sorry for some colleagues who are still in prison.”

Meanwhile, messages online urged people to stay home Wednesday in protest — rather than flooding the streets as they have in the past — saying silence is “the loudest scream.” The messages explained the strike's purpose was to honor the movement’s fallen heroes, to allow protesters to recharge and to contradict the junta’s claims that “everything is back to normal.”

The extent of the strike was difficult to gauge, but social media users posted photos from cities and towns showing streets empty of activity save for an occasional stray dog. Some protesters did go out to release red balloons with leaflets attached.

The new tactic was employed after an extended onslaught of violence from security forces.

Local media reported that a 7-year-old girl in Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, was among the latest victims on Tuesday. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners included her in its list of fatalities.

“Khin Myo Chit was shot in the abdomen by a soldier while she sat in her father’s lap inside her home in Aung Pin Le ward,” the online news service Myanmar Now reported, quoting her sister, Aye Chan San.

The report said the shooting took place when soldiers were raiding homes in her family’s neighborhood. The sister said a soldier shot at their father when he denied that any people were hiding in their home, and hit the girl.

Aye Chan San said the soldiers then beat her 19-year-old brother with their rifle butts and took him away.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said tbe United Nations is “extremely disturbed over the killing by security forces of a 7-year-old child in her home."

“There must be accountability for all the crimes and human rights violations that continue to be perpetrated in Myanmar," he said.

Haq said the U,N. noted reports of the release of hundreds of demonstrators and remained concerned about ongoing arrests by the military, including of journalists and civil society leaders.

The U.N. called “for the release of all those arbitrarily detained, including President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi," Haq said.

He said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.N. special envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener “will continue to mobilize international action for the restoration of democracy and human rights in Myanmar.”

A woman makes a hand gesture while a convoy of buses with arrested protesters get out of Insein prison to go to an undisclosed location Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A vehicle drives along an empty road around the Sule Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Anti-coup protesters on Wednesday tried a new tactic that they dubbed a 'silence' strike, calling for people to stay home and businesses to close for the day. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

