Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 3,085 as more bodies found

The death toll from the massive earthquake that hit Myanmar nearly a week ago rose Thursday to 3,085 as more bodies were found by search and rescue teams, the military-led government said
Rescuers scan the rubbles at the site of an under construction high-rise building that collapsed after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rescuers scan the rubbles at the site of an under construction high-rise building that collapsed after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
56 minutes ago

BANGKOK (AP) — The death toll from the massive earthquake that hit Myanmar nearly a week ago rose Thursday to 3,085 as more bodies were found by search and rescue teams, the military-led government said.

In a short statement, the military said another 4,715 people have been injured and 341 are missing.

The epicenter of Friday's 7.7 magnitude earthquake was near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city. It brought down thousands of buildings, buckled roads and destroyed bridges in multiple regions.

Local media reports of casualties have been much higher than the official figures and with telecommunications widely out and many places difficult to reach, it's thought the numbers could rise sharply as more details come in.

Myanmar's military seized power in 2021 from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking what has turned into a civil war.

The quake worsened an already dire humanitarian crisis, with more than 3 million people had been displaced from their homes and nearly 20 million were in need even before it hit, according to the United Nations.

Amid growing fears that ongoing fighting could hamper humanitarian aid efforts, the military declared a temporary ceasefire Wednesday, through April 22. The announcement followed unilateral temporary ceasefires announced by armed resistance groups opposed to military rule.

In the military's announcement, it said it would still take “necessary” measures against those groups if they use the ceasefire to regroup, train or launch attacks.

In Bangkok, where the quake brought down a skyscraper under construction, the search for survivors and bodies continued as Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said a possible sound of life was detected amid the rubble. Twenty-two people were killed, and 35 injured, in the city, mostly by the collapse of the unfinished building.

Workers clean and wash the road outside the site of an under construction high-rise building that collapsed after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, April, 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescuers manually clear the rubble after getting a sign of life at the site of an under construction high-rise building that collapsed after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, April, 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescuers manually clear the rubble after getting a sign of life at the site of an under construction high-rise building that collapsed after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, April, 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescuers return after accessing the situation at the site of an under construction high-rise building that collapsed after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, April, 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescuers manually clear the rubble after getting a sign of life at the site of an under construction high-rise building that collapsed after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, April, 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Saturday, March 29, 2025, Russian Emergency Ministry employees gather to board one of two planes with rescuers to Myanmar following Friday's earthquake, from a Moscow airfield, Russia. (Russia Emergency Ministry press service via AP)

Credit: AP

Ryland Mosley, 18, who was on the 2nd story of his home when the storm passed, stands outside of it observing the damage, Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Owasso, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: AP

