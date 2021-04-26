'My Octopus Teacher' wins the Oscar for best documentary

Foster has said his relationship with the octopus taught him about life’s fragility and our connection with nature, and even helped him become a better father.

Reed thanked Foster at the ceremony, saying: “He kind of showed us if a man can form a friendship with an octopus, it does sort of make you wonder what else is possible.”

The film became a sleeper hit, earning a Directors Guild of America nomination, then an Oscar nod, a BAFTA award and was named top documentary at the Producers Guild of America Awards.

Plenty of famous fans have endorsed the sweet story on social media: “I really recommend this movie,” Amy Schumer wrote Instagram. Brittany Snow chimed in on Schumer’s post that she’s “never cried more,” and Justin Theroux added, “Concur. Had me in tears. Bye calamari.”

Zach Braff added the film “will cleanse your brain’s palate from the overwhelming dread and ennui and melancholia it may or may not be feeling.”

Ehrlich has said she has been delighted by the response, particularly when iconic naturalist Jane Goodall said her favorite films are “The Lord of the Rings” and “My Octopus Teacher.”

For the Oscar, “My Octopus Teacher” beat out “Collective,” “Crip Camp,” “The Mole Agent” and “Time.”

