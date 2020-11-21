'My Missing Valentine' headlines Golden Horse Awards

Singaporean actor Mark Lee was nominated for best actor for his performance as a drag queen in “Number 1.”

Malaysian rapper Namewee’s song “Happy Family” was nominated for best theme song for his film “Babi,” which was banned in Malaysia.

For the second straight year, mainland Chinese talent was not participating in the competition, with Beijing banning its artists from participating amid tensions between China and Taiwan. Taiwan split off from the mainland after the 1949 civil war, but China still claims the island as part of its territory.

Those tensions have played out at the festival. In 2018, documentary director Fu Yue called on the world to recognize Taiwan as an independent country in an acceptance speech at the awards, something only a handful of nations currently do.

In response, Chinese participants refused to appear onstage, made pointed remarks about Taiwan and China being members of the same family, and then declined to attend the banquet reception following the show.

China holds its own film awards, called the Golden Rooster, which are subject to government ideological constraints and censorship.

___

Associated Press videojournalist Johnson Lai contributed to this report.

Taiwanese actress Pink Yang arrives at the 57th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Yang is a host at this year's Golden Horse Awards, one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Taiwanese actress Pink Yang, right, and actor Da-her Lin arrives at the 57th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. They are host at this year's Golden Horse Awards, one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Chinese-American actress Bai Ling poses with her slogan "Love, Peace" at the 57th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Bai is nominated for Best Leading Actress for the film "The Abortionist" at this year's Golden Horse Awards -one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/Billy Dai) Credit: Billy Dai Credit: Billy Dai

Chinese-American actress Bai Ling arrives at the 57th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Bai is nominated for Best Leading Actress for the film "The Abortionist" at this year's Golden Horse Awards. (AP Photo/Billy Dai) Credit: Billy Dai Credit: Billy Dai