My Chemical Romance returns with 'The Black Parade' tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly two decades ago, My Chemical Romance released their career-defining rock opera, "The Black Parade," cementing their shift from mainstays of the emo scene to mainstream recognition and becoming one of the most inventive bands of the 21st century.

In 2025, fans will get to experience the 2006 album once again: The band will embark on a 10-date North American stadium tour, where they will perform “The Black Parade” in full, on the heels of their headlining performance last month at Las Vegas' When We Were Young Festival.

The tour, announced Tuesday, kicks off July 11 in Seattle, concluding on Sept. 13 in Tampa, Florida. It hits San Francisco; Los Angeles; Arlington, Texas; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Philadelphia; Toronto; Chicago and Boston.