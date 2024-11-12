Breaking: Georgia election boards certified Trump’s win. Some Republicans objected to the law
My Chemical Romance returns with 'The Black Parade' tour

Nearly two decades ago, My Chemical Romance released their career-defining rock opera, “The Black Parade.”
FILE - My Chemical Romance performs during the pre-game show for the NFL Football game between the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 31, 2010. (AP Photo/Tom Hevezi, File)

By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly two decades ago, My Chemical Romance released their career-defining rock opera, "The Black Parade," cementing their shift from mainstays of the emo scene to mainstream recognition and becoming one of the most inventive bands of the 21st century.

In 2025, fans will get to experience the 2006 album once again: The band will embark on a 10-date North American stadium tour, where they will perform “The Black Parade” in full, on the heels of their headlining performance last month at Las Vegas' When We Were Young Festival.

The tour, announced Tuesday, kicks off July 11 in Seattle, concluding on Sept. 13 in Tampa, Florida. It hits San Francisco; Los Angeles; Arlington, Texas; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Philadelphia; Toronto; Chicago and Boston.

Each date will feature a different opener, from veterans like Alice Cooper and Devo to alternative rock contemporaries like Evanescence and Thursday as well as newer talent, like 100 Gecs and Wallows.

My Chemical Romance formed in 2001 and released four studio albums across their career, first breaking through with 2004's "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge." They announced their breakup in 2013; a year later, they released a greatest hits collection titled "May Death Never Stop You." In 2019, they announced a reunion, later revealing they'd privately reunited two years earlier.

A reunion tour was scheduled for 2020, rescheduled for the pandemic, and postponed until 2022. That year, they released their first new song since 2014: "The Foundations of Decay."

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

