MVSU football player killed, driver injured in crash after police chase

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Valley State University football player who was a passenger in a car involved in a police chase was killed in a crash that left the driver injured, authorities said.

Ryan Quinney, 20, of Mobile, Alabama, was killed Friday as the car he was in was fleeing the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said Monday.

The chase started in Flora and continued into Yazoo City, where the driver lost control of the car, WAPT-TV reported. Shivers told the television station that the car left the road, went through a ditch and hit a parked vehicle before going airborne. It then took out a light pole and flipped several times before coming to rest in a yard, he said.