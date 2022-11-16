MVP Nikola Jokic enters protocols, ruled out for Wednesday

Examples of when players must be tested include when they are exhibiting any symptoms, or when someone in their household tests positive for COVID-19. Entering the protocols does not necessarily mean that someone is positive for the virus.

Jokic is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists through 13 games this season. He becomes the second Denver player currently in protocols; backup point guard Bones Hyland has also been ruled out for Wednesday.