Nation & World News

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr in the shadow of Gaza's misery

Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday and marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan
Muslims attend prayers at National Mosque for the Eid al-Fitr, marking the end the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Muslims attend prayers at National Mosque for the Eid al-Fitr, marking the end the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
By Associated Press
Updated 43 minutes ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — Muslims around the world celebrated the Eid al-Fitr holiday Wednesday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. But events were overshadowed by the worsening crisis in Gaza and Israel's expected military offensive in Rafah city after six months of war.

“We should not forget our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” imam Abdulrahman Musa said in Kenya's capital, Nairobi. “They have been subjected to unjustified aggression and a lot of violence (as) the world is watching in silence.”

In a holiday message, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent support to Gaza, which he called a “bleeding wound on the conscience of humanity.”

In Istanbul, thousands of worshipers gathered at the Aya Sofya Mosque for prayers, some carrying Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of people in Gaza, where the United Nations and partners warn that more than a million people are at threat of imminent famine and little aid is allowed in.

Elsewhere, people were grateful for the plenty they had after a month of fasting and reflection. Before the Eid al-Fitr holiday, markets around the world teemed with shoppers. Residents poured out of cities to return to villages to celebrate with loved ones.

In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, nearly three-quarters of the population were traveling for the annual homecoming known locally as "mudik."

“This is a right moment to reconnect, like recharging energy that has been drained almost a year away from home," said civil servant Ridho Alfian, who lives in the Jakarta area and was traveling to Lampung province at the southern tip of Sumatra island.

For Arini Dewi, Eid al-Fitr is a day of victory from economic difficulties during Ramadan. “I'm happy in celebrating Eid holiday despite the surge of food prices,” said the mother of two.

Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, was flooded with devotees offering morning prayers.

Preachers in their sermons called on people to pray for Muslims in Gaza who were suffering after six months of war.

“This is the time for Muslims and non-Muslims to show humanitarian solidarity, because the conflict in Gaza is not a religious war, but a humanitarian problem," said Jimly Asshiddiqie, who chairs the advisory board of the Indonesian Mosque Council.

In Berlin, worshipers reflected the world, coming from Benin, Ghana, Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey.

“It’s a day where we feel grateful for everything we have here, and think and give to those who are poor, facing war and have to go hungry,” said Azhra Ahmad, a 45-year-old mother of five.

In Pakistan, authorities deployed more than 100,000 police and paramilitary forces to maintain security at mosques and marketplaces.

In Malaysia, ethnic Malay Muslims performed morning prayers at mosques nationwide just weeks after socks printed with the word “Allah” at a convenience store chain sparked a furor. Many found it offensive to associate the word with feet or for it to be used inappropriately.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for unity and reconciliation in his message on the eve of Eid, saying no groups should be sidelined based on religion or any other reason.

“We must be firm, resolute and unwavering in our commitment to foster values and build a dignified nation,” he said. “However, let us not take this as a license or opportunity to insult, undermine, or damage the cultural practices and way of life of others.”

___

Associated Press journalists around the world contributed,

Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, April. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Muslim women perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at historical Badshahi mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, April, 10, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A worshipper performs an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the Muslims' holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April, 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Muslim child stands beside his father performing an Eid al-Fitr prayer with others, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Wednesday, April, 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A little girl takes part alongside men in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Members of the Romanian Muslim community joined prayers at the Dinamo stadium in the Romanian capital, in the largest Muslim public gathering of the year. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Muslim men perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Wednesday, April, 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Muslims offer prayers at National Mosque for the Eid al-Fitr, marking the end the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinians gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers by the Dome of the Rock shrine in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The holiday marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, when devout Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Muslim woman shows her daughter how to pray as they attend prayers at National Mosque for the Eid al-Fitr, marking the end the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Muslims pray outside a mosque as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslims' holy fasting month of Ramadan, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Bosnian Muslim man prays with his son during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Muslim men offer the Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Niujie Mosque in Beijing, China, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Muslim women attend an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Muslim children share Eid greeting after attending an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, April, 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinians visit the graves of their relatives who were killed in the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump’s high-dollar Atlanta fundraiser puts MAGA hierarchy in Georgia on display

Atlanta bishop named as nominee to lead the Episcopal Church

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Voters in northeastern Gwinnett will decide cityhood question in May

Credit: TNS

Sylvester Stallone accused of insulting background actors on ‘Tulsa King’ set
32m ago

Credit: TNS

Sylvester Stallone accused of insulting background actors on ‘Tulsa King’ set
32m ago

Credit: n/a

AJC Spring Dining Guide: Exploring Atlanta's thriving vegan and vegetarian scene
The Latest
Former Trump executive Allen Weisselberg sentenced to 5 months in jail for lying in civil...
6m ago
Biden will honor Prime Minister Kishida and reflect Japan's growing clout on...
11m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street falls following hotter-than-expected reading on inflation
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Across the US, awe unites during the darkness of a total solar eclipse
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well