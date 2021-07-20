Muslims mark Eid al-Adha holiday in pandemic's shadow

“Don’t do crowds,” Amin said in televised remarks ahead of the start of the holiday. “Protecting oneself from the COVID-19 pandemic is obligatory.”

The surge is believed to have been fueled by travel during another holiday — the Eid al-Fitr festival in May — and by the rapid spread of the delta variant.

In Malaysia, measures have been tightened after a sharp spike in infections despite a national lockdown since June 1 — people are banned from travelling back to their hometowns or crossing districts to celebrate. House visits and customary trips to graveyards are also banned.

Healthy worshippers are allowed to gather for prayers in mosques, with strict social distancing and no physical contact. Ritual animal sacrifice is limited to mosques and other approved areas.

Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah has urged Malaysians not to “repeat irresponsible behavior,” adding that travel and celebrations during Eid al-Fitr and another festival on the island of Borneo led to new clusters of cases.

“Let us not in the excitement of celebrating the Feast of Sacrifice cause us all to perish because of COVID-19,” he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin urged Muslims to stay home. “I appeal to you all to be patient and abide by the rules because your sacrifice is a great jihad in Allah’s sight and in our effort to save lives,” he said in a televised speech on the eve of the festival.

The World Health Organization has reported that COVID-19 deaths had climbed after a period of decline. The reversal has been attributed to low vaccination rates, relaxed mask rules and other precautions, and the delta variant.

Lockdowns will severely curtail Eid al-Adha festivities in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia’s two largest cities.

Sydney resident Jihad Dib, a New South Wales state government lawmaker, said the city’s Muslims were sad but understood why they would be confined to their homes with no visitors allowed.

“It’s going to be the first Eid in my life I don’t hug and kiss my mum and dad,” Dib told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Melbourne Muslims face their second Eid al-Adha in lockdown in as many years. The sudden announcement of the Melbourne lockdown last week will also deal a huge financial blow to retailers who had stocked up on food ahead of what they thought would be usual Eid festivities.

Iran on Monday imposed a week-long lockdown on the capital, Tehran, and the surrounding region as the country struggles with another surge in the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported. The lockdown begins on Tuesday.

Not everyone is imposing new restrictions. In Bangladesh, authorities have allowed an eight-day pause in the country’s strict lockdown for the holiday that health experts say could be dangerous.

In Egypt, Essam Shaban travelled to his southern hometown of Sohag to spend Eid al-Adha with his family. He said ahead of the start of the holiday that he planned to pray at a mosque there on Tuesday while taking precautions such as bringing his own prayer rug and wearing a mask.

“We want this Eid to pass by peacefully without any infections,” he said. “We must follow instructions.”

Shaban had been looking forward to pitching in with his brothers to buy a buffalo to slaughter, going door-to-door to give some of the meat to the poor and to the traditional festive meal later in the day with his extended family.

“It’s usually boisterous with laughter and bickering with the kids,” he said. “It’s great.”

But others will be without loved ones.

In India, where Eid al-Adha starts Wednesday, Tahir Qureshi would always go with his father for prayers and then to visit family and friends. His father died in June after contracting the virus during a surge that devastated the country, and the thought of having to spend the holiday without him is heartbreaking.

“It will be difficult without him,” he said.

India's Muslim scholars have been urging people to exercise restraint and adhere to health protocols. Some states have restricted large gatherings and are asking people to observe the holiday at home.

Meanwhile the pandemic’s economic fallout, which threw millions of Indians into financial hardship, has many saying they cannot afford to buy sacrificial livestock.

In Indian-controlled Kashmir, a disputed, Muslim-majority region, businessman Ghulam Hassan Wani is among those cutting back.

“I used to sacrifice three or four sheep, but this year we can hardly afford one,” Wani said.

___

Associated Press writers from around the world contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Caption Muslim worshippers offer Eid al-Adha prayer in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The major Muslim holiday, at the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, is observed around the world by believers and commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Caption Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers in the village of Salem, near of the West Bank city of Nablus, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Credit: Majdi Mohammed Credit: Majdi Mohammed

Caption Muslims gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's faith in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha marks the end of hajj. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim) Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim

Caption Muslims young and old gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's faith in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha marks the end of hajj. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim) Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim

Caption Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of the Sacrifice," commemorates the Quranic tale of Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Caption A muslim child attends prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's faith in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha marks the end of hajj. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim) Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim

Caption Muslims gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's faith in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha marks the end of hajj. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim) Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim

Caption Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Adha, outside the iconic Haghia Sophia in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Thousands of Muslims attended dawn Eid al-Adha prayers in Istanbul. (AP Photo/Mucahid Yapici) Credit: Mucahid Yapici Credit: Mucahid Yapici

Caption Pigeons fly outside the Shah-Do Shamshira Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Friday marks the major Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha at the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, which is observed around the world by believers and commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Caption Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers as a boy stands in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of the Sacrifice," commemorates the Quranic tale of Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Caption Flanked by armed security, a cleric consults people in a mosque during Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of the Sacrifice," commemorates the Quranic tale of Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Caption Muslim worshippers offer Eid al-Adha prayer in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The major Muslim holiday, at the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, is observed around the world by believers and commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Caption Muslim worshippers gather for Eid al-Adha prayer in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The major Muslim holiday, at the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, is observed around the world by believers and commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Caption Muslims pray spaced apart as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak during an Eid al-Adha prayer at Zona Madina mosque in Bogor, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Muslims across Indonesia marked a grim Eid al-Adha festival for a second year Tuesday as the country struggles to cope with a devastating new wave of coronavirus cases and the government has banned large gatherings and toughened travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Credit: Tatan Syuflana Credit: Tatan Syuflana

Caption Indonesian Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Muslims across Indonesia marked a grim Eid al-Adha festival for a second year Tuesday as the country struggles to cope with a devastating new wave of coronavirus cases and the government has banned large gatherings and toughened travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Zik Maulana) Credit: Zik Maulana Credit: Zik Maulana

Caption Muslims pray inside a mosque during an Eid al-Adha prayer in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Muslims across Indonesia marked a grim Eid al-Adha festival for a second year Tuesday as the country struggles to cope with a devastating new wave of coronavirus cases and the government has banned large gatherings and toughened travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Zik Maulana) Credit: Zik Maulana Credit: Zik Maulana

Caption An Afghan man walks his sheep to a market for sale during the Eid al-Adha festival in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of the Sacrifice," commemorates the Quranic tale of Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Caption A Palestinian woman prepares sweets ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in the West Bank city of Nablus, Monday, July. 19, 2021. Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, Islam's most important holiday marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham to Christians and Jews) to sacrifice his son, is to start on Tuesday with Muslims slaughtering animals and celebrating the end of their annual hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Credit: Majdi Mohammed Credit: Majdi Mohammed

Caption A herd of goats walk through the streets ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, at Kiamaiko market in the Huruma neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Monday, July 19, 2021. Muslims traditionally mark Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of Sacrifice", by slaughtering sheep or cattle and distributing part of the meat to the poor, to commemorate the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham to Christians and Jews) to sacrifice his son. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Caption People visit a cattle market to buy animals for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice holiday, are seen through an arch of a nearby building, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, July 19, 2021. Eid al-Adha, the most important Islamic holiday, marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, Abraham to Christians and Jews, to sacrifice his son. During the holiday, which in most places lasts four days, Muslims slaughter sheep or cattle, and distribute part of the meat to the poor. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad Credit: Muhammad Sajjad

Caption An Indian man feeds his goats and sheep while waiting for customers at a temporary roadside shelter ahead of the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha in Hyderabad, India, Monday, July 19, 2021. Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats, camels or cows. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

Caption An Indian man arranges a temporary shelter as he sells goats ahead of the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha in Hyderabad, India, Monday, July 19, 2021. Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats, camels or cows. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A