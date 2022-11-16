ajc logo
X

Musk to remaining Twitter staff: Go "hardcore" or leave

National & World News
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
Elon Musk says Twitter is a software and servers company at its heart and has asked employees to decide by Thursday evening if they want to remain a part of the business, according to an email sent by the company’s new owner to its remaining staff

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says Twitter is a software and servers company at its heart and has asked employees to decide by Thursday evening if they want to remain a part of the business, according to an email sent by the company's new owner to its remaining staff.

Musk wrote that employees "will need to be extremely hardcore" to build "a breakthrough Twitter 2.0" and that long hours at high intensity will be needed for success.

Musk, who also heads Tesla and SpaceX, said Twitter will be much more engineering-driven, with employees who write “great code” comprising the majority of the team.

The billionaire, who completed the $44 billion takeover of the San Francisco company in late October, fired much of its full-time workforce by email early this month and is expected to eliminate an untold number of contract jobs for those responsible for fighting misinformation and other harmful content. A number of engineers also said on Twitter they were fired this week after saying something critical of Musk, either publicly on Twitter or on an internal messaging board for Twitter employees.

Musk has vowed to ease restrictions on what users can say on the platform. While he has been criticized from almost all sides for potentially opening the gates at Twitter to hate and other harmful speech, he has tried to reassure advertisers, which drive most of the social platform's revenue, that any rule changes will not damage their brands by associating them with harmful content.

Musk has also indicated that he plans to resume Twitter's premium service — which grants blue-check "verification" labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month - on November 29. The billionaire said in a tweet that the relaunch would take place later this month in an effort to make sure the service is "rock solid."

Musk asked workers to click yes on a link provided in the email if they want to be part of the “new Twitter." He said that employees had until 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday to reply to the link. Employees who don't reply by that time will receive three months of severance, according to the email.

“Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful," Musk wrote.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family3h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the AJC

The Jolt: Abortion ruling puts spotlight on Kemp and GOP lawmakers
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson rejects qualifying offer from Braves
16h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Trump’s 2024 run could complicate Walker’s Senate runoff bid
4h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Trump’s 2024 run could complicate Walker’s Senate runoff bid
4h ago

Credit: Branden Camp for the AJC

OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Dmitry Lovetsky

8 years later, Dutch judges to pass verdicts in MH17 trial
10m ago
Chinese national faces sentencing in US aviation spying case
11m ago
Judge orders UVA shooting suspect to remain in custody
14m ago
Featured

Credit: WSB

OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
4h ago
Column: Izzy's long run as worst Olympic mascot is over
16h ago
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top