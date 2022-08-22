ajc logo
X

Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO and friend Jack Dorsey

FILE - Technology entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey leaves after his talk with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris on June 7, 2019. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has subpoenaed his friend Dorsey in his legal fight to get out of his $44 billion commitment to purchase Twitter. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Technology entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey leaves after his talk with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris on June 7, 2019. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has subpoenaed his friend Dorsey in his legal fight to get out of his $44 billion commitment to purchase Twitter. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

National & World News
By BARBARA ORTUTAY, Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has subpoenaed his friend and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as part of an effort to back out of his $44 billion agreement to acquire the company Dorsey helped found

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has subpoenaed his friend and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as part of an effort to back out of his $44 billion agreement to acquire the company Dorsey helped found, according to court documents.

Twitter and Musk are headed for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware that should determine whether or not Twitter can force the billionaire to go through with the acquisition.

Twitter has subpoenaed a host of tech investors and entrepreneurs connected to Musk, including prominent venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and David Sacks, the founding chief operating officer of PayPal.

Musk has claimed that Twitter failed to provide adequate information about the number of fake, or “spam bot,” Twitter accounts, and that it has breached its obligations under the deal by firing top managers and laying off a significant number of employees. Musk’s team expects more information about the bot numbers to be revealed in the trial court discovery process, when both sides must hand over evidence.

Twitter argues that Musk’s reasons for backing out are just a cover for buyer’s remorse. Shortly after Musk agreed to pay 38% above Twitter’s stock price, the stock market stumbled and shares of the electric-car maker Tesla, where most of Musk’s personal wealth resides, lost more than $100 billion of their value.

The subpoena was served last week. It asks Dorsey for documents and communications related to the acquisition, as well as information on the effect of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s business and its measurement of daily active users.

A lawyer representing Dorsey did not immediately respond to a message for comment on Monday.

Editors' Picks
BREAKING: 3 shot, 1 dead in Midtown near Colony Square; suspect at large16m ago
Maxwell summary after Week 1
8h ago
College students return to campus without access to abortion
1h ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
58m ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
58m ago
Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county
3h ago
The Latest
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
6m ago
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending market losses
7m ago
Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war
10m ago
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
21h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top