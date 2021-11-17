Musk sells more shares than he needs to pay current tax bill

“If you think the stock is going to go up, or if you think the stock is going to stay the same, you wouldn't be selling extra shares,” he said.

On Nov. 6, Musk asked his 60 million Twitter followers if he should sell some of his Tesla stock. “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my stock,” he wrote. According to Musk, 58% of those who responded said yes.

Musk also conceded his wealth is tied up in stock, tweeting that he doesn't get a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. “I have only stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” he wrote.

Musk started selling on Monday, and as of Wednesday, he had liquidated about 5% of his holdings. His federal tax obligations could be as high as 40% on proceeds from some of the sales, said Brad Badertscher, an accounting professor at the University of Notre Dame.

Musk could have cut his tax bill on the options in half if he had exercised the options and waited a year to sell the shares, Badertscher said. That's because with an immediate sale, the gain is taxed as ordinary income. In a year, Musk would pay the much lower capital gains rate, he said.

Wedbush's Ives said that while the Twitter poll is unorthodox, it telegraphed the sale to investors, preventing a huge selloff in Tesla stock. “If he didn't do the Twitter poll and just started selling stock, the stock is probably 15% lower than it is today,” Ives said.

As of Tuesday, Tesla's stock had fallen nearly 14% since Musk agreed to abide by the poll. On Wednesday, Tesla shares were up about 3% in mid-afternoon trading. Ives is confident that investors will see the stock's value as the sales start to wane.

Musk historically has been adept at moving the price of Tesla stock through tweets, said Michigan's Gordon. “He's shown himself to be a master of influencing the price of Tesla stock," Gordon said. "That's the story over and over again.”

Messages were left seeking comment from Musk and Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.