Musk sells $8.5B in Tesla stock as he readies to buy Twitter

On Tuesday, Tesla shares closed down 12%, the biggest single-day drop since Sept. 8, 2020. On Friday, shares of Tesla Inc., which is based in Austin, Texas, were going for around $884.

Kaiser said selling shares now, instead of closer to when the deal is expected to close, is a “prudent” move by Musk.

“It makes sense to sell shares before people are expecting it to happen so that his selling doesn’t put unusual short-term downward pressure on the price” of Tesla's stock, Kaiser said.

Before Musk's deal for Twitter is completed, shareholders will have to weigh in. So will regulators in the U.S. and in countries where Twitter does business.

So far though, few hurdles are expected, despite objections from some of Twitter's own employees and from users who worry about Musk's stance on free speech and what it might mean for harassment and hate speech on the platform.

Twitter shares rose slightly to $49.17, still well below the deal price of $54.20.

Caption FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany on March 22, 2022. Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter. (Patrick Pleul/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Patrick Pleul Credit: Patrick Pleul Caption FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany on March 22, 2022. Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter. (Patrick Pleul/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Patrick Pleul Credit: Patrick Pleul