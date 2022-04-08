Musk says Tesla will build vehicle designed to be a robotaxi

Musk didn't give details of the robotaxi other than to say it will “look quite futuristic.” He also said Tesla will start building the Cybertruck pickup at its new factory near Austin, Texas, next year. After that, it will start building a new Roadster and an electric semi, he said.

He made his remarks Thursday night at the "Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas," an invitation-only party for thousands of guests at Tesla's new billion-dollar-plus factory.