Musk meets with head of National Security Agency to ensure it is aligned with Trump, spy agency says

Elon Musk met with the leader of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command this week, suggesting America's spy agencies won't escape the billionaire's efforts to reshape the federal government
Elon Musk flashes his t-shirt that reads "DOGE" to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By DAVID KLEPPER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk met this week with the leader of the National Security Agency, suggesting the nation's spy services won't escape the billionaire's scrutiny as he looks to slash spending and personnel across the federal government.

Musk met Wednesday with Gen. Timothy Haugh, who directs the NSA as well as U.S. Cyber Command, which coordinates the Pentagon's cybersecurity work, the NSA said Friday. In a statement, the NSA said the meeting was intended to ensure both organizations are “aligned” with the new administration's priorities.

The meeting with Haugh was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Musk, leading the new Department of Government Efficiency, has roiled the federal government by slashing personnel and budgets at dozens of agencies. America's spy services have largely escaped the deep cuts, such as those at the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Department of Education, but recent announcements suggest that may be about to change.

Like the CIA, the NSA has offered buyout proposals to some employees. The CIA said earlier this month that it has begun reviewing the employment of recently hired officers and plans to lay off an unknown number of them.

America's spy agencies have played a critical role in helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia, supplying information and intelligence that have given Ukraine warnings about expected Russian strikes as well as targeting information to help it strike Russian invaders.

Under President Donald Trump, the CIA and other agencies temporarily restricted the flow of intelligence to Ukraine, but this week officials announced the intelligence sharing had resumed following Ukraine's support for a 30-day ceasefire.

Haugh has led both the NSA and Cyber Command since 2023. Both departments play leading roles in the nation's cybersecurity. The NSA also supports the military and other national security agencies by collecting and analzying a vast amount of data and information globally.

Cyber Command is known as America's first line of defense in cyberspace and also plans offensive cyberoperations for potential use against adversaries. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently ordered the office to pause some offensive cyberoperations against Russia, in another sign of how Trump's administration is transforming the work of the nation's intelligence community.

Posters showing the face of Elon Musk and messages relating to data privacy are seen on a fence surrounding a building site in Washington, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire at a civilian hospital following a Russian drone attack in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, March 14, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

