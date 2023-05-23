Musk gadfly has a new jet to track - the one used by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

On Monday, Sweeney launched a new Twitter tracker using the name @DeSantisJet that follows the movements of the official Florida jet DeSantis uses for state business. This tracker, like the one he created to follow Musk's private jet, uses public flight information required by aviation authorities.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Sweeney said he also plans to track DeSantis flights on other private aircraft once he can identify them.