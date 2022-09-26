ajc logo
X

Musk faces deposition with Twitter ahead of October trial

National & World News
By Associated Press
2 hours ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk will spend Monday and Tuesday with lawyers for Twitter, answering questions ahead of an October trial that will determine whether he must fork over the $44 billion he agreed to pay for the social platform before attempting to back out of the deal

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to spend the next few days with lawyers for Twitter, answering questions ahead of an October trial that will determine whether he must carry through with his $44 billion agreement to acquire the social platform after attempting to back out of the deal.

The deposition, planned for Monday, Tuesday and a possible extension on Wednesday, will not be public. As of Sunday evening it was not clear whether Musk will appear in person or by video. The trial is set to begin October 17 in Delaware Chancery Court, where it's scheduled to last just five days.

Musk, the world’s richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 a share and vowing to loosen the company’s policing of content and to root out fake accounts. Twitter shares closed Friday at $41.58.

Musk indicated in July that he wanted to back away from the deal, prompting Twitter to file a lawsuit to force him to carry through with the acquisition.

Editors' Picks

Geoff Collins out as Georgia Tech coach, Todd Stansbury likely out as AD6h ago

Credit: Chip Towers/AJC

Georgia defensive starter arrested, charged with DUI
2h ago

Mayor of northwest Georgia town dies in motocross wreck
1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Football rankings: North Cobb, Lowndes, Lambert in; Grayson falls
11h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Football rankings: North Cobb, Lowndes, Lambert in; Grayson falls
11h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Rejoice! Falcons involve Kyle Pitts, overcome late drama to win
41m ago
The Latest

Credit: Lee Jin-man

US carrier, S. Korea ships launch drills amid North's threat
13m ago
Italy voters shift sharply, reward Meloni's far-right party
13m ago
Just call them champions, young Guardians win AL Central
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top