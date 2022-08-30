Musk cites whistleblower as new reason to exit Twitter deal

The letter, addressed to Twitter's Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, said Zatko's allegations provide extra reasons to end the deal if the July termination notice “is determined to be invalid for any reason.”

Billionaire Musk has spent months alleging that the company he agreed to acquire undercounted its fake and spam accounts, which means he doesn't have to go through with the $44 billion deal. Musk's decision to back out of the transaction sets the stage for a high-stakes legal battle in October.

In a separate SEC filing, Twitter responded to what it called Musk's latest “purported termination,” saying it's “based solely on statements made by a third party that, as Twitter has previously stated, are riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lack important context."

The company vowed to go through with the sale at the price agreed with Musk.