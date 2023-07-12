BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: House committee holds hearing on FBI oversight, Trump case, Hunter Biden

Music streams for 2023 hit 1 trillion in record time. Latin and K-pop artists are big reasons why

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

National & World News
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
X
Is non-English language music the future of the music business

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Is non-English language music the future of the music business? Perhaps.

The global music industry surpassed 1 trillion streams at the fastest pace, ever, in a calendar year, Luminate's 2023 Midyear Report has found. The number was reached in three months, a full month faster than 2022.

Global streams are also up 30.8% from last year, reflective of an increasingly international music marketplace.

Additionally, Luminate found that two in five — or 40% — of U.S. music listeners enjoy music in a non-English language. And a whopping 69% of U.S. music listeners enjoy music from artists originating outside of the U.S.

According to the report, Spanish, French, Japanese, Korean, Italian, German, and Arabic are the most popular languages for non-Anglophonic music among U.S. music listeners, with Latin genres and K-pop leading the charge.

“Specifically, our streaming data shows that Spanish and Korean language music are the most popular when taking a look at the top 10,000 most streamed songs (audio and video combined) during the first half of 2023,” says Jaime Marconette, Luminate's senior director of music insights and industry relations.

“Furthermore, Spanish-language music’s share of that top 10,000 has grown 3.6% since 2021, while English-language music’s share has dropped 4.2% in that same time,” he says.

That is reflected in Luminate's 2023 Midyear Top Albums chart, where Bad Bunny 's spring 2022 album "Un Verano Sin Ti" still breaks the top 10 a year later (the chart factors in a combination of album sales, on-demand audio/visual sales, and digital track sales). When "top albums" are defined by physical and digital sales exclusively, K-pop dominates, taking up six of the top 10 spots.

“K-pop fans are, unsurprisingly, some of the most enthusiastic fans across physical formats,” Marconette says.

Luminate found that K-pop fans are 69% more likely to purchase vinyl and 46% more likely to purchase CDs than the average U.S. music listener in the next 12 months. One in four K-pop fans has purchased a cassette in the last 12 months.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Mesha Mainor is latest party switcher to roil Georgia politics2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: Deadly crash shuts down busy DeKalb road near Mercer University campus
1h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MURPHY: A memo to national media - Brian Kemp is no moderate savior
4h ago

Credit: Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise surprises Atlanta fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ screening
11h ago

Credit: Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise surprises Atlanta fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ screening
11h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

TORPY: Elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, almost sent to the curb
2h ago
The Latest
Flooded New England communities shift to recovery, shoveling out tons of mud and debris
9m ago
Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe
16m ago
From airfares to used cars to groceries, slowing US inflation eases pressure on...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
9h ago
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
22h ago
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top