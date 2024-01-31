Music from Memphis' Stax Records, Detroit's Motown featured in online show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Fans of the soulful sounds of Detroit’s Motown and Memphis’ Stax Records will be able to enjoy music from both brands in the same place if they watch and listen to a free, online show streaming during Black History Month in February.

Registration has begun for "Stax Meets Motown," which features musicians from Stax Music Academy playing hits from both of the influential soul and R&B music labels. It features musical performances intertwined with filmed segments related to Black history.

The show includes songs from Motown’s Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvis Gaye and Tammi Turrell, and the Jackson Five. Stax’s contribution comes from Otis Redding, Sam and Dave, Rufus Thomas, Johnnie Taylor and the Bar-Kays.