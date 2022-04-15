ajc logo
X

Musgrove, Machado lead Padres to 12-1 win over Braves

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado reacts after hitting two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado reacts after hitting two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

National & World News
By BERNIE WILSON, Associated Press
Updated 6 hours ago
Joe Musgrove pitched 6 2/3 brilliant innings for his hometown Padres against defending World Series champion Atlanta, Manny Machado homered for his career-high fifth hit and rookie C

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove had been nervous about Thursday night ever since manager Bob Melvin told the big right-hander during spring training that he was going to start the home opener for his hometown Padres.

It was all worth it when Musgrove walked off the mound with two outs in the seventh inning to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 44,844 at Petco Park.

“Getting to open up in front of your hometown, a full stadium, especially when baseball is as exciting as it is in San Diego, it's everything I dreamed of,” Musgrove said after the Padres routed the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 12-1.

Musgrove pitched brilliantly and had plenty of help from an offense that had been somewhat lethargic opening the season. Manny Machado homered and tied his career high with five hits, and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego.

As the bottom of the sixth dragged on, Melvin told Musgrove he didn't think he needed to go back out there. Musgrove, who grew up in suburban El Cajon, wanted to stay in the game.

“He said, ‘What if I give you two hitters and then pull you out and see if we can get you a little ovation,'" Musgrove said. "I said I'm up for that. My focus was just getting those first two guys.”

Not long after the crowd gave Musgrove an ovation, it roared after Machado hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the inning, his first.

Machado went 5 for 5, scored four runs, had two RBIs and stole two bases. Eric Hosmer had four hits while new designated hitter Luke Voit drove in three runs. Atlanta's Ozzie Albies homered leading off the ninth, his second.

Musgrove's start came a year and five days after he threw the first no-hitter in franchise history, at Texas in his second start with the Padres.

Musgrove (1-0) held the Braves to four hits, struck out six and walked none. It was the first time in his seven-year career that he earned a start in a home opener.

Musgrove said he was stressed earlier in the day and his girlfriend was upset that he wasn't talking with her in the morning because he was "just trying to get myself in the right head space.

“It’s a good feeling to have the support of an entire city, but we also feel a little bit more pressure when everyone's reaching out and everyone’s pulling for you and everyone’s coming to watch you,” Musgrove said. “It was nice to have a little bit of excitement from the offense and some of the other guys on the team to take a little bit of that off.”

Said Melvin: “For one day, that's about as perfect a day as you can have, with a full house, opening day, Joe on the mound, Manny, Hos, C.J. home run. You can't script it any better than that.”

Braves starter Charlie Morton (1-1) struggled through five innings. He allowed five runs and nine hits, struck out five, walked three and hit two batters. He also got the 1,500th strikeout of his career.

Abrams, the sixth pick overall in the 2019 draft, made the club after a strong spring. The 21-year-old shortstop, who's from the Atlanta area, hit an opposite-field homer to left on Morton's second pitch of the second. Voit added an RBI double to make it 5-0. Voit hit a two-run single in the sixth.

Abrams, whose parents were in the stands, got the silent treatment from his teammates in the dugout after his home trot and then answered a curtain call.

“It was a great experience. It was crazy,” Abrams said. “The crowd was electric. We jumped on them early and got the win.”

Morton got into trouble in the first when he hit two batters and allowed a single to load the bases after just four batters. Hosmer drove in two runs on a two-out single and Wil Myers singled in another run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: LHP Blake Snell was placed on the injured list, retroactive to Monday, with a tight left adductor.

UP NEXT

The four-game series continues Friday night when Padres LHP MacKenzie Gore is scheduled to make his big league debut opposite Braves RHP Kyle Wright (1-0, 0.00), who will face the Padres for the first time. Gore, the third pick overall in the 2017 draft, takes Snell's rotation spot.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove reacts as he walks off the field during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove reacts as he walks off the field during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove reacts as he walks off the field during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' C.J. Abrams, right, watches his groundout while batting during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

San Diego Padres' C.J. Abrams, right, watches his groundout while batting during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' C.J. Abrams, right, watches his groundout while batting during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
United States Navy sailors carry a U.S. flag during Opening Day celebrations before the San Diego Padres play the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

United States Navy sailors carry a U.S. flag during Opening Day celebrations before the San Diego Padres play the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
United States Navy sailors carry a U.S. flag during Opening Day celebrations before the San Diego Padres play the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' C.J. Abrams reacts after hitting a home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

San Diego Padres' C.J. Abrams reacts after hitting a home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' C.J. Abrams reacts after hitting a home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' C.J. Abrams is greeted by teammates after his home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

San Diego Padres' C.J. Abrams is greeted by teammates after his home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' C.J. Abrams is greeted by teammates after his home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' C.J. Abrams, right, is greeted by Trent Grisham after hitting a home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

San Diego Padres' C.J. Abrams, right, is greeted by Trent Grisham after hitting a home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' C.J. Abrams, right, is greeted by Trent Grisham after hitting a home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Editors' Picks
Mexican volunteer Felix Lara prepares tacos for Ukrainians refugees at a makeshift camp near the border, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Volunteers from Mexico and the United States are helping hundreds of refugees daily, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

As U.S. welcomes Ukrainians, immigrant advocates see double standard 1h ago
Herschel Walker, front-runner for the party's U.S. Senate nominee, speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
29m ago
Fulton County Schools’ employees would receive a 3% raise in July as part of a proposed $52.7 million compensation package introduced at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Mike Looney, seen above, said he’s also planning for an additional 2% raise, for all employees, to start in the middle of next school year. (ELIJAH NOUVELAGE FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Fulton County Schools plans pay hikes for teachers, staff
1h ago
Improvements on the way for Lawrenceville post office after months of complaints

Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
1h ago
Improvements on the way for Lawrenceville post office after months of complaints

Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
1h ago
Major Leaguers honor legacy of Jackie Robinson with Atlanta kids

Atlanta nonprofit struggles to bring Black youths to baseball
59m ago
The Latest
Palestinians clash with Israeli police at major holy site
7m ago
Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus
1h ago
China stages military exercises as US lawmakers visit Taiwan
1h ago
Featured
Rodney Christian Damen, a 55-year-old Roswell man, was arrested in October on child molestation and child pornography charges.

Credit: Roswell Police Department

After man’s arrest, Roswell police looking for more alleged sexual abuse victims
12h ago
‘Two great men who loved their families.’ Clayton County father, son drown on fishing...
21h ago
Here is the Braves’ tentative plan for outfielder Ronald Acuña’s return
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top