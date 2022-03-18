Murray State edges San Francisco 92-87 in overtime

The Racers led 73-65 with 1:58 remaining in regulation, but Khalil Shabazz made a 3-pointer and Bouyea followed with five straight points.

Trae Hannibal also had 18 points for Murray State before fouling out late in regulation. Brown added 17, Justice Hill scored 15 and Skipper-Brown had 12 points and 10 rebounds, all of which the Racers needed to gut out their latest win.

BIG PICTURE

San Francisco owned the paint 40-36 but was outrebounded 43-35, and that made the difference.

Murray State got the balance it wanted and needed to outlast the Dons.

Caption San Francisco forward Patrick Tape, right, tries to steal the ball from Murray State forward KJ Williams (0) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of a college basketball game against Murray State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) shoots over Murray State guard Trae Hannibal (2) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption San Francisco forward Patrick Tape (11) blocks a shot by Murray State guard Trae Hannibal (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Murray State guard Trae Hannibal catches a pass ahead of San Francisco guard Julian Rishwain, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Murray State guard Justice Hill (14) fights for a loose ball with San Francisco guard Khalil Shabazz, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Murray State head coach Matt McMahon directs his team during the first half of a college basketball game against San Francisco in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption San Francisco guard Khalil Shabazz reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of a college basketball game against Murray State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Murray State forward Nicholas McMullen (32) drives to the basket between San Francisco center Volodymyr Markovetskyy, left, and guard Julian Rishwain (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Murray State guard Justice Hill (14) is fouled by San Francisco center Volodymyr Markovetskyy, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings