Murray runs for TD, throws another, Cardinals rip 0-5 Jets

The Cardinals quickly put the game out of reach, scoring touchdowns on their next two possessions. Drake powered his way into the end zone with :15 left in the third quarter. Murray (27 of 37 for 380 yards) capped a six-play, 96-yard drive with his perfect toss to Hopkins, who had six catches for 136 yards.

Flacco finished 27 of 37 for 380 yards with an interception that set up a Jets field goal.

THIRD AND NOT MANAGEABLE

The Jets came up short on three third-and-1 and one fourth-and-1 play in the first 34 minutes. Bell was stopped twice, running once inside and once outside. Jeff Smith dropped a pass and tight end Trevon Wesco took a handoff as an upback and was stopped in his tracks.

DARNOLD

This marks the third straight year Darnold has missed games with injuries or illness. He missed three games as a rookie in 2018 with a foot injury and three games last season with mononucleosis.

INJURIES

Cardinals: LB Chandler Jones was ruled out after a first-half biceps injury. S Budda Baker returned to the lineup after missing a week following thumb surgery.

Jets: Receiver Chris Hogan was carted of in the fourth quarter with what looked like a knee injury. ... Besides Darnold, the Jets had three other starters out this week: WR Breshad Perriman (ankle), OT Mekhi Becton (shoulder) and CB Bless Austin (calf).

.UP NEXT

Cardinals: finish a three-game road trip in Dallas on Sunday.

Jets: play at Miami next Sunday as NFL reorganizes schedule due to coronavirus pandemic.

