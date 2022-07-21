ajc logo
X

Murray, Cardinals agree to contract through 2028 season

FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

National & World News
By DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The drama is over and the decision is in: Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have made a long-term commitment to each other with a new contract that would keep the quarterback in the desert through the 2028 season.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma after he won the Heisman Trophy and has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise.

The team announced the new contract on Thursday. ESPN reported that the contract could be worth $230.5 million, with $160 million guaranteed.

Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, didn't immediately return a message seeking comment

Murray's new contract puts him on par with other young star quarterbacks throughout the league like Buffalo's Josh Allen, who signed a deal worth more than $250 million last season.

Listed at just 5-foot-10, some around the NFL worried Murray was too short to be a dominant NFL quarterback, but his stats through three seasons prove otherwise.

He's completed nearly 67% of his passes through 46 career games for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns while rushing for 1,786 yards and 20 TDs. Murray is particularly good at extending plays with his feet, using his scrambling ability for spectacular gains

Arizona had a 5-10-1 record during his rookie season in 2019 but the Cardinals improved to 11-6 last season before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round during the playoffs.

The deal brings an end to a strange, passive-aggressive offseason contract squabble. At one point, Murray wiped his social media accounts of all references to the Cardinals and it wasn't clear whether the franchise was ready to make a long-term investment.

Now that's all cleared up and Murray can take the field for training camp next week knowing his football future is secure. The Cardinals face plenty of challenges in 2022, including navigating the first six games without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws a pass as he takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. The Cardinals have shown improvement during quarterback Kyler Murray's first three seasons, progressing from one of the league's worst teams to a spot in the NFC Wild Card game last year. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws a pass as he takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. The Cardinals have shown improvement during quarterback Kyler Murray's first three seasons, progressing from one of the league's worst teams to a spot in the NFC Wild Card game last year. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws a pass as he takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. The Cardinals have shown improvement during quarterback Kyler Murray's first three seasons, progressing from one of the league's worst teams to a spot in the NFC Wild Card game last year. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Editors' Picks
Atlanta United signs Ajani Fortune as Homegrown player3h ago
Breaking news: Kirby Smart, Georgia finalize $112.5M contract extension
1h ago
Georgia Tech-Clemson Chick-fil-A Kickoff game sold out
1h ago
Braves return to action on verge of reaching 2 million in attendance
1h ago
Braves return to action on verge of reaching 2 million in attendance
1h ago
Courtney Upshaw one of Falcons’ Walsh coaching interns
1h ago
The Latest
Positive COVID test upends Biden's police plan announcement
4m ago
Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation's 9th largest prize
7m ago
Mexican icon Frida Kahlo to be subject of new stage musical
9m ago
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
6h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top